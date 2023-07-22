TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 4 for missing B.C. children

Surrey RCMP display a board of images of 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, his sister eight-year-old Aurora, their mother Verity and the vehicle they’re believed to be in. Police provided updated surveillance images of the vehicle and Verity being spotted leaving a grocery story in Kamloops on July 15. (Lauren Collins) From top left, clockwise: 74-year-old Robert Bolton, Verity Bolton, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and eight-year-old Aurora Bolton. Joshuah and Aurora are part of an Amber Alert issued July 19, 2023 after their mother, Verity, failed to returned them July 17 following a planned vacation. (Surrey RCMP) Surrey RCMP have released surveillance footage on Robert Bolton, 74. Robert Bolton is the father of Verity Bolton, and he’s believed to be one of two men accompanying Verity and her children 10-year-old Joshuah and eight-year-old Aurora. (Surrey RCMP) Video surveillance of eight-year-old Aurora Bolton, left, and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton. (Surrey RCMP) The large travel trailer police believe they are travelling with. (Surrey RCMP) New surveillance footage of the 2012 Dodge 2500 (BC Licence SJ2708) that police suspect to be associated with the suspect, shown hauling a a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer. (Surrey RCMP) New footage from Saturday, July 15 shows Verity Bolton outside a grocery store in Kamloops. (Surrey RCMP) Left: Robert Bolton from surveillance images at a gas station in Merritt and surveillance images of the dark blue 2012 Dodge 2500, BC Licence SJ2708, pulling a fifth-wheel after picking up Robert Bolton in Chilliwack on June 30. (Surrey RCMP)

The search for two missing B.C. siblings has entered the fourth day.

An Amber Alert was issued July 19 after Joshuah, 10, and Aurora Bolton, 8, were reported missing after their mother Verity Bolton didn’t return them to their father, the primary caregiver, after a planned vacation. They left Surrey on June 28 and were supposed to return to their home on July 17.

Surrey RCMP issued the Amber Alert Wednesday day and have given updates daily. They have now been reported missing for four days.

READ MORE: Amber Alert continues for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna

READ MORE: 2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops

Since then, police have confirmed that the children and their mother have also been travelling with Verity’s father, 74-year-old Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov.

Since June 28, there have been sightings in Chilliwack, Kelowna, Merritt and most recently Kamloops on July 15.

READ MORE: Tip line launched for missing B.C. kids Aurora, Joshua Bolton amid Amber Alert

Police launched a tip line Friday for any information about their location. Any tips can be directed to 604-599-7676, or through email at surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Here is a timeline of their whereabouts, according to Surrey RCMP.

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Amber AlertKamloopsKelownaMerrittSurrey