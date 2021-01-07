A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)

Time home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

After a week of police work and a family’s plea over social media, a tiny home stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon has been recovered 100 kilometres north of the area, in Lillooet.

The theft happened on Christmas Day from a property near Boston Bar. Thieves used a U-Haul truck to cart away the entire tiny home and its contents, and just about anything else that could be stolen from the property.

After receiving a tip on New Years Eve about a suspect attempting to sell a tiny home to the tipster, police stated that they had recovered upwards of $80,000 worth of stolen property from a Lillooet home.

Boston Bar RCMP connected with neighbouring police detachments to track down the 8’x17’ tiny home. When a person reported that someone had attempted to sell them a tiny home in Lilloett, police were able to act.

A man was taken into custody and released. On Jan. 3, police returned to his property with a search warrant, seizing various items related to the home. A generator reported stolen from Coldstream in the North Okanagan was also recovered.

A 48-year-old Lilloet man faces charges in relation to the theft. His first court appearance is set for March 9 in Lillooet Provincial Court.

SIGN OFF EMELIE

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in
Next story
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Just Posted

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

Dancers perform during a recent Malanka (Ukrainian new year) celebration in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Malanka celebration in Surrey pivots as virtual fundraiser for Ukrainian church

Tickets are $30 for event on Jan. 16

Cyril (Sid) Avigdor, left, pictured with friend Ryan McKenzie, died Dec. 7, 2020 after coming out of quarantine for a COVID-19 diagnosis. (Contributed photo)
White Rock man ‘raised by the community’ succumbs following COVID-19 quarantine

Sid Avigdor, 52, remembered for ‘excellent laugh,’ kindness

The White Rock Tritons baseball team has been training indoors – under strict protocols – this winter, in advance of the 2021 BC Premier Baseball League season, which is scheduled to begin in April. (Contributed photo)
White Rock Tritons ‘ready to go’ as new, modified BCPBL season nears

BC Premier Baseball League’s 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19

This map illustrates the total number of COVID-19 test positive cases in Greater Vancouver communities from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
629 new cases of COVID-19 in Delta in last month of 2020

Delta had 1,960 COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, roughly a third of which were in December

Marcia Carr, 73, who returned to nursing during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after four years in retirement, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Carr is among retired and current health-care professionals waiting to be deployed to immunization clinics, mobile units or wherever they’re needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Gathering, travel restrictions extended to Feb. 5

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Time home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Long-term care facility had 156 cases and 26 deaths since Nov. 4

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Chris Pettypiece, a former society board member and spokesman for a group called Take Back Delta Hospice

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump walks to a Make America Great again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
Province clarifies policy on essential vs. social visits at care homes, seniors facilities

Updated Friday, the new policy clarifies difference between social, essential visits

Most Read