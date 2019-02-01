Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain (Canadian Press files)

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain, has died at the age of 88.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

The Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont., and its namesake foundation say in a statement that Joyce’s generosity “has been felt across the country”.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons delivers smiles for YMCA Kids

Joyce donated $7.5 million to support the hospital’s redevelopment and expansion.

Joyce invested in the first Tim Hortons shop in Hamilton in 1964.

According to the Joyce Family Foundation website, he was born in Tatamagouche, N.S., in 1930.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash
Next story
Seven Vancouver cops cleared in 2016 fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Just Posted

Another Surrey townhouse project referred back to staff over school crowding concerns

Last December, Surrey council sent back two major Clayton townhouse proposals for the same reason

UPDATE: Surrey council shuffles committees, combines three into one

Council also decides to deal with creation of ‘independent ethics commissioner’ at its next meeting

Surrey Board of Trade receives $198K for labour market study

It’s hoped the study will help increase employment opportunities, identify skills shortages

Several Surrey players on Softball Canada’s junior women’s national team

Squad announced following selection camp in Florida earlier this month

Free parking on White Rock’s waterfront starts today

Change to bylaw allows four hours without charge, until March 31

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Gas prices rise 3 cents a litre in Lower Mainland

Analyst Dan McTeague says prices will get much higher come April

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad

Seven Vancouver cops cleared in 2016 fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Officers shot a man nine times after he stole a rifle from a Canadian Tire

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

Most Read