Rain fell across the Okanagan last night for the first time in 45 days. Image Credit: Contributed

weather

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Thunderstorms in the forecast across much of B.C.’s southern Interior has sparked a special weather alert by Environment Canada, warning of flash floods and heavy rain.

The national weather agency said Thursday that the risk of localized flooding is expected to begin tonight, as a low-pressure system develops over the southwest Interior, bringing widespread showers and embedded storms.

Rainfall amounts are expected to vary across the region, ranging between 10 to 20 millimetres, while areas hit with thunderstorms will see as much as 30 millimetres.

Rain showers will continue into Saturday, before becoming scattered later that day as the system weakens.

READ MORE: Thursday’s forecast for cities across the Okanagan

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Metro Vancouver mayors ask public to lobby feds for annual $375M transit fund

Just Posted

Cloverdale Library to close for renovations in July

Pop-up branch will be set up at Cloverdale Recreation Centre

Surrey councillor calls proposed policing transition plan ‘shocking’

Councillor Linda Annis says taxpayers deserve to see the report they paid for

Former Surrey Eagle ‘proud’ to represent Italy at world championships

Anthony Bardaro playing pro hockey in Europe after junior, university career

B.C. premier announces opening of state-of-art MRI unit in Surrey

Second unit means Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre is now able to deliver cardiac MRI services

Surrey policing plan sent to provincial government for review

‘I urge our residents to come out and help us shape their Surrey Police Department,’ Surrey mayor says

Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Prime Minister was in B.C. for much of this week

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

BC Ferries asks boaters to learn signals and be careful around vessels

BC Ferries responded to 15 marine emergencies in 2018

VIDEO: Suspected arson sends five to Abbotsford hospital with smoke inhalation

Man seen throwing flammable substance in van, lighting it on fire next to home

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Mother bear, three cubs relocated from Maple Ridge

Silver Valley residents calling for ‘no-kill’ zone.

VIDEO: TransLink to roll out battery-powered bus pilot this summer

Four buses will run a 2.5 year pilot along Marine Drive

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Most Read