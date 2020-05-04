Travis Selje.

Family awaits trial date three years after Surrey teen was killed in crash

‘We’re pissed off with how slow the system goes,’ says father of Travis Selje

Three years after Travis Selje was killed in a crash at a Cloverdale intersection, the case of the driver charged with causing his death has yet to be heard in court.

On the evening of May 3, 2017, Selje was on his way home from a soccer practice when a speeding Cadillac slammed into his Honda Prelude, which was stopped at a red light, heading east.

The 17-year-old, a high-level athlete and straight-A student, succumbed to his injuries at Royal Columbian Hospital two days later.

Charged with criminal negligence causing death is Surrey resident Rituraj Kaur Grewal, who also faces charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

In B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, the next scheduled appearance is May 28, to fix a date for trial.

“They had the preliminary hearing in March, so now they have to go to another hearing to set up a trial date,” said Travis’ father, Miki. “That was supposed to happen in April but because of the coronavirus it got changed to May 28.”

Grewal was charged in October 2018.

“We’re pissed off with how slow the system goes,” Miki added.

Near the site of the crash, on the southwest corner of 64th Avenue and 176th Street, a roadside memorial includes a white metal cross built by Miki, a machinist by trade.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Two years after the death of teen soccer player Travis Selje, a Surrey family’s pain persists.

• READ ALSO: Tragic anniversary for two Surrey families now, after Travis Selje’s death.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this spring’s TS3 Inspires soccer tournament, held in memory of Travis, has been postponed until next year.

“They wanted to move it to another date later this year, and we said no, let’s just cancel it, postpone it, for this year,” Miki said. “But we’re still giving the scholarships to the players this year and a Lord Tweedsmuir student. We give one to a graduating student there and two to the soccer club – one to a female player and another to a male who are graduating.”

The inaugural tournament, created as a fun-filled day for preteen players, was held at Cloverdale Athletic Park last June.

On Sunday (May 3), members of the Surrey United soccer club did a workout in honour of Travis and posted messages of support on social media.

“Today we remember Travis as we have on this weekend each of the past three years,” the club said in a tweet.



