Three-year-old Christian McDonald. (Police handout)

UPDATE: Missing three-year-old boy found safe

Christian McDonald went missing Friday morning at 10:45 a.m. in 6900-block of 135th Street

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say the boy has been found safe.

Surrey RCMP have put out an urgent call for help after a three-year-old boy has gone missing in Surrey.

Police say Christian McDonald was last seen Friday morning at 10:45 a.m. in 6900-block of 135th Street.

“Christian may have wandered away from his home. If located please call 911,” police say in a release.

Surrey RCMP say he has blonde hair, and that he may be wearing a grey and white hooded winter jacket and green dinosaur boots.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
