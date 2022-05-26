Three vehicle collision snarls morning commute

A three-vehicle collision partially blocks the intersection at 60th Avenue and 168th Street May 26. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Several people suffered minor injuries after a three-car collision in the intersection of 60th Avenue and 168th Street May 26.

The morning collision partially closed the intersection and diverted traffic at Five Corners.

“I don’t think there were any serious injuries,” Hossein, the manager of the nearby 7-11, told the Cloverdale Reporter. “There was no ambulance, but the driver in the red car was hit with the airbag. That car is toast.”

Hossein didn’t see the accident. He came running out of his office thinking, “Not again,” after hearing a loud bang.

“This is a dangerous intersection,” he explained. “People are always racing the amber. There was another accident here two weeks ago.”

Hossein said there was also a heartbreaking death at the intersection in 2017 when a woman was hit by a vehicle as she crossed at the road.

SEE ALSO: Surrey pedestrian killed had complained about feeling ‘invisible’ in crosswalk before

“She was only 21,” said Hossein. “She was walking across that street when she was hit by a car. She died a few days later in the hospital. It was so terrible, such a waste. There’s a memorial stone on the corner now.”

That stone sits on the ground across the street from 7-11, next to Boothroyd Heritage Coffee.

Hossein thinks something needs to be done at that intersection to get drivers to slow down.



