THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three teens from Abbotsford and Langley charged after ‘unprovoked attack’ in Vancouver

Police say victim, 29, suffered serious injuries in assault

Two Abbotsford teens and one from Langley have been charged in relation to an incident on Saturday (Feb. 4) in which a 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Vancouver.

A press release from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said the victim was visting from Vancouver Island. He was walking near Seymour and Dunsmuir Street around 4:30 a.m. when he was assaulted by a group of strangers, police said.

They said the attack was unprovoked.

ALSO SEE: Man arrested after downtown Vancouver assault spree

The press release said officers had been patrolling the area after reports of a group of teens knocking over planters and kicking doors, and they located the injured victim. The suspects were arrested nearby.

Charges of assault causing bodily harm have now been laid against the two Abbotsford boys, ages 15 and 17, and the one from Langley, age 18.


