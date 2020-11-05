City of Terrace road crews had to replace this stop sign at the corner of Davis St. and Munroe Ave. in Terrace two times after someone spray-painted a swastika on it on Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 4. (Callan Williamson/Facebook)

City of Terrace road crews had to replace this stop sign at the corner of Davis St. and Munroe Ave. in Terrace two times after someone spray-painted a swastika on it on Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 4. (Callan Williamson/Facebook)

Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town

Such behaviour won’t be tolerated, mayor says

Someone has been painting swastikas on stop signs in Terrace.

The City of Terrace was alerted about swastika graffiti on a stop sign at the corner of Munroe St. and Davis Ave. on Tuesday, Nov. 3., according to a City spokesperson.

A City road crew replaced the stop sign that day. By the following day, another swastika had appeared on the same sign. City workers replaced it again.

A swastika was also discovered Wednesday on a stop sign at Eby St. and Loen Ave., which was also replaced by the City.

“It is very disappointing and disheartening that this type of behaviour is moving into our community, as global hateful behaviour seems to be on the rise,” Mayor Carol Leclerc said in a statement. “We must as a community show the perpetrators committing these acts that it will not be tolerated in Terrace.”

This is not the first time swastika graffiti has made headlines in B.C. this year. In July, swastikas were painted on the home of an Indo-Canadian family in Summerland. Rocks were also thrown through the windows.

Read more: Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Summerland home

In Smithers, another symbol considered by many to be hateful, the Confederate flag, was strung across Main St. on Oct. 3. Community leaders denounced the incident.

Read more: Community leaders denounce stringing of Confederate flag over Main Street in Smithers

– With files from John Arendt and Thom Barker

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally brings crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found
Next story
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Royal Marines of No. 40 Commando leave Sugar Beach in Albania in October, 1944. (Image courtesy Reginald Wise)
Cloverdale resident, and Royal Marine, Reginald Wise revisits Battle for Sarande in WWII

Vet recalls his time fighting in Albania in 1944

(File photo: Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Surrey RCMP arrest driver after he crashes into ditch, flees into nearby field

Police say officers ‘determining what the cause’ was for him taking off

Surrey Business Excellence award winners celebrate in 2015. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed this year’s event to an online-only gathering this evening, Thursday Nov. 5. (File photo)
Surrey’s Business Person of the Year to be revealed tonight

The Surrey Board of Trade will announce winners in eight award categories

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey immigration fraud case back in court late December

A Langley couple and a Surrey businessman facing numerous charges related to immigration fraud are set to appear in Surrey provincial court on December 29

Eight players with a Surrey United soccer team have been recruited to the University of Fraser Valley men’s squad for the 2021 season. (submitted photo: UFV)
Coach’s ‘dream recruiting class’ brings eight of his Surrey United players to UFV team

Seven of the eight are currently going to high school in Surrey, with one in Abbotsford

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

A large crane that collapsed rests on top of cargo containers on a freighter at Port Metro Vancouver’s Vanterm facility, in Vancouver on January 28, 2019. The Transportation Safety Board says the Port of Vancouver may be close to exceeding its ability to safely handle large-sized container ships. The board makes the comment in its report into a January 2019 incident where the container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into its berth at the Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Container vessels may be outgrowing Port of Vancouver: Transportation Safety Board

Container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

Most Read