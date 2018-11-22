Three Surrey Mounties receive awards of merit

Three Surrey Mounties are receiving awards for meritorious service Thursday night.

They were among 106 police officers honoured at the 37th annual Police Honours Night at Government House in Victoria.

Superintendent Shawna Baher, who is now with the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP detachment, was recognized for “leadership in identifying the opioid/fentanyl crisis and ensuring RCMP officers were authorized and trained to carry naloxone,” a government press release reads. Naloxone reverses the effects of opioids.

Constable Marcell Dehghan “negotiated the safe apprehension of a suicidal youth intent on jumping off the Port Mann Bridge” and Constable Jamie Rollinson rescued a suicidal woman from the outside ledge of that same North Surrey bridge.

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin said the bravery officers and their commitment to the safety and well-being of the public “even at the risk of their own lives, cannot be commended enough.”

Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s solicitor general and minister of public safety noted that we rely on police officers to “do the difficult and dangerous work of protecting all that we hold dear, often without expressing the gratitude and respect they so deserve.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter