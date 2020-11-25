Three Surrey housing projects to get $3.9M over next decade

Funding to help Olive Branch, Cove shelters and Newton modular housing project

Three Surrey housing projects will be receiving millions in funding over the next 10 years.

The Surrey Homeless and Housing Society “has granted the City of Surrey $3.9 Million to support three capital projects with long-term impact,” according to a release from the city Tuesday (Nov. 24).

The three projects are The Olive Branch shelter, The Cove shelter and a Newton modular housing project.

The Olive Branch, located at 10732 City Pkwy., is a 43-bed shelter for men and women, “with the intention of accommodating those who are currently living in the Emergency Response Centre (ERC) at the North Surrey Recreation Centre.

According to the release, the grant will cover renovation costs and a five-year lease. The shelter opened in Nov. 16, 2020.

The Cove, located at 10607 King George Blvd., is 42-bed shelter for men and women, which opened in November of 2019.

The release added the grant will cover renovation costs and a three-year lease.

The Newton modular housing project, which will be located at 13620 80th Ave., is expected to be completed in May 2021. It will provide 40 supportive housing units for men and women.

The funding will cover the cost of a 10-year lease, stated the release.

The release added the funding will cover renovation costs and long-term leases to “support the growing needs of people experiencing homelessness, or who are at risk of homelessness in Surrey.”



