Three sprayed with mace during altercation at Port Coquitlam high school

Mounties are still working to determine exactly how many youth were involved

A Port Coquitlam high school was placed on a temporary lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a group of teens sprayed bear mace in some kind of altercation in the school parking lot.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m., according to Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. School administration announced a temporary lockdown out of precaution which has since been lifted.

McLaughlin said that Mounties are still working to determine exactly how many youth were involved but at least three students reported being sprayed.

Investigators are looking for three suspects – all youth who are known to police, McLaughlin said, and arrests and charges are likely. Police will remain at the school through the afternoon to speak to witnesses.

