Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that took the lives of three Shuswap residents on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that took the lives of three Shuswap residents on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Three Shuswap residents killed in head-on collision on Highway 1

Police say eastbound sedan traveled into oncoming lane of westbound SUV

Three Shuswap residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Sorrento.

Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the fatal motor-vehicle collision that occurred in the 400 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Sorrento, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Officers arriving on the scene learned from BC Emergency Health Services personnel that occupants of both vehicles involved had all died at the scene.

“While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, witnesses report that a black sedan that had been travelling eastbound, traveled into the oncoming lane of a westbound SUV, colliding head on,” said RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Shoihet said a collision reconstructionist from BCHP was called to assist in the investigation, which had the highway closed for a number of hours.

The BC Coroners Service responded and is conducting a parallel investigation into circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 51-year-old Sorrento man, and a 67-year old woman and 60-year-old man, both from Blind Bay.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Read more: Editorial: Random gun violence, shooting at Penticton Mounties is worrisome

Read more: Evacuation alert lifted for Sicamous properties

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

fatal collisionRCMPShuswap

Previous story
Barnston Island no longer under evacuation alert, but regional park closed due to flooding
Next story
These were the 10 worst crash sites in Surrey in 2021

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties say 176th Street is currently closed after a multi-vehicle collision July 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Multi-vehicle collision closes 176th Street

ICBC has released its latest data on the worst crash sites in the province. And in Surrey, the Port Mann Bridge topped the list. Pictured is a crash on the Port Mann Bridge on Sept. 17, 2021. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
These were the 10 worst crash sites in Surrey in 2021

Barnston Island ferry terminal, pictured June 30, 2022, during an evacuation alert. Metro Vancouver rescinded the alert on July 6, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Barnston Island no longer under evacuation alert, but regional park closed due to flooding

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum takes to the stage in Cloverdale during Canada Day, with other dignitaries including MP Sukh Dhaliwal (stage left) and Mounties in red serge (stage right). (Photo: City of Surrey)
OUR VIEW: No excuse for city’s snubs at Surrey Canada Day event