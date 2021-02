This is the third outbreak at the care home

The entrance at Fleetwood Villa in Surrey. (Photo: dignified.ca)

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey’s Fleetwod Villa.

In an information bulletin Thursday (Feb. 18), Fraser Health said three residents tested positive for the virus. They are now self-isolating.

Fleetwood Villa is an assisted-living facility, owned and operated by Revera.

This is the third reported outbreak at the facility, with the last being declared over Jan. 22.

