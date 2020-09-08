Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island

BC Ferries is experiencing heavy traffic with long weekend travellers heading back to the Lower Mainland. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

It’s a busy day for BC Ferries passengers travelling from the Island to the Lower Mainland.

As of 1:30 p.m., there is a three sailing wait from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen with the 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. sailing all 100 per cent full.

⚠️ #BCFHeadsUp ⚠️ It's a very busy day for travel from #VancouverIsland back to the Lower Mainland via #SwartzBay, #DepartureBay, & #DukePoint. Customers travelling without a booking will experience multiple sailing waits. ℹ️ Current Conditions: https://t.co/odvsEYzOVY ^km pic.twitter.com/43d9tGimcg — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) September 8, 2020

READ ALSO: Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

Duke Point to Tsawwassen is experiencing a two sailing wait, with the 3:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. sailing 100 per cent full. The next sailing at 8:15 p.m. is already 87 per cent full.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries anticipating busy terminals on Labour Day weekend

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay there is a three sailing wait for cars and a four-sailing wait for oversized vehicles, with the 1:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. sailing all 100 per cent full.

For current conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferry