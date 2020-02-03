Police are looking for Noah Didhra. (RCMP photo)

Three men charged with 15 crimes, Surrey RCMP say

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Surrey Mounties say three men face 15 separate charges including conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, and possession of a firearm.

They are Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris, Tien Roy Mai Dang, and Noah Didhra.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said these latest developments stem from the investigation into a 2017 shooting in Newton which injured an innocent 62-year-old woman who’d been visiting from Ontario.

Loubissi-Morris was charged in connection with that, in December 2019.

READ ALSO: Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman

Sturko said a subsequent search warrant execution in Kelowna resulted in the seizure of cell phones, about $177,000, “significant” quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms.

Loubissi-Morris has been in custody since he was arrested on Dec. 11 and Dang was arrested on Jan. 30.

Police are looking to arrest Didhra, described as 21, South Asian, five feet 10 inches tall, and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

homelessphoto

RCMP photo


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Outrageous’: Environmental group urges action from B.C. on plastic pellets in waterways
Next story
‘Significant’ snow expected to pummel Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Suspect disarms Surrey officer, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle with man

Three men charged with 15 crimes, Surrey RCMP say

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Cloverdale minor hockey player acts in new Sean Penn film

Surrey student Beckam Crawford Skrypnyk has acted in four films, several commercials

Still fining Uber drivers ‘far more aggressive’ than Surrey should act

So says Councillor Brenda Locke, confirming Monday bylaws officers still hitting Uber drivers with tickets

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at Surrey, Delta intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

‘Outrageous’: Environmental group urges action from B.C. on plastic pellets in waterways

Plastic pellets are being eaten by fish, birds, turtles

Abbotsford Police issue warning about sex offender released from prison

Taylor Dueck is living in Abbotsford after serving full jail term

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

‘Significant’ snow expected to pummel Lower Mainland

The region could see five to 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Most Read