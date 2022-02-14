Three men caught, charged after alleged illegal maple burls harvest in District of Kent

Agassiz RCMP aided in an investigation in which three men were reportedly caught illegally harvesting maple burls from trees. The unique grain of the wood formation makes it a tempting prospect for illegal harvest.(Contributed Photo/Ryan Kehler) Agassiz RCMP aided in an investigation in which three men were reportedly caught illegally harvesting maple burls from trees. The unique grain of the wood formation makes it a tempting prospect for illegal harvest.(Contributed Photo/Ryan Kehler)Agassiz RCMP aided in an investigation in which three men were reportedly caught illegally harvesting maple burls from trees. The unique grain of the wood formation makes it a tempting prospect for illegal harvest.(Contributed Photo/Ryan Kehler) Agassiz RCMP aided in an investigation in which three men were reportedly caught illegally harvesting maple burls from trees. The unique grain of the wood formation makes it a tempting prospect for illegal harvest.(Contributed Photo/Ryan Kehler)
Agassiz RCMP aided in an investigation in which three men were reportedly caught illegally harvesting maple burls from trees. The unique grain of the wood formation makes it a tempting prospect for illegal harvest.(Contributed Photo/Ryan Kehler)Agassiz RCMP aided in an investigation in which three men were reportedly caught illegally harvesting maple burls from trees. The unique grain of the wood formation makes it a tempting prospect for illegal harvest.(Contributed Photo/Ryan Kehler)
Agassiz RCMP aided in an investigation in which three men were reportedly caught illegally harvesting maple burls from trees. The unique grain of the wood formation makes it a tempting prospect for illegal harvest.(Contributed Photo/Ryan Kehler)

Visitors to Green Point Park in the Harrison Hot Springs area may have noted some damaged trees recently.

The wounded trees are reportedly the result of a recent incident of illegal harvesting of maple burls.

According to Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent, RCMP responded to a call on Jan. 30 of suspicious activity. Three men were found to have accessed Green Point Park by boat that afternoon, and shortly after, chainsaws could be heard operating in the area. Police located the men harvesting maple burls from the trees.

The three men were charged under the Forest and Range Practices Act; the Natural Resource Office was also involved in the investigation.

RELATED: PHOTOS: At least 17 trees found damaged in East Sector park

Burls are rounded growths in trees that are highly sought due to their unique grains.

A similar incident occurred at East Sector Lands Recreation Site in Harrison in Feb. 2020, in which portions of the bases of at least 17 trees were significantly damaged. East Sector is an ecologically sensitive area.

Sargent said illegal maple burl harvesting is a common issue in the Agassiz-Harrison area.

Suspicious activity should be reported to the Agassiz RCMP by calling 604-796-2211.

– With files from Patrick Penner

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Harrison Hot SpringsNatureOutdoors and Recreation

Previous story
RCMP arrest 11 people, seize weapons at Alberta border crossing
Next story
Western American megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years

Just Posted

Anti-vaccine mandate trucker protest drew hundreds of people to the Pacific Highway border crossing in South Surrey on Saturday. (DriveBC photo)
Pacific Highway border crossing opens, Surrey RCMP diverting traffic

Fleetwood Park Dragons players celebrate their Surrey RCMP Classic tournament win Saturday (Feb. 12) at Enver Creek Secondary gym. (Photo: surreybasketballclassic.ca)
Fleetwood Park Dragons feast on Panthers to win first Surrey RCMP Classic championship

The “Small Simple Things First” entry in Urbanarium’s The Mixing Middle competition re-imagines a section of Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood. (Submitted image)
VIDEO: Fleetwood re-imagined as ‘Neighbourhood Zone’ in urban planning competition

The band Stickman at Surrey’s White Hart Pub in 2021. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey pub operators expand to Gastown with The Hart, with live music planned