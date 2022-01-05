Langley Township fire investigators were on scene Wednesday morning after a Tuesday night fire resulted in the death of three dogs in an Aldergrove home. Firefighters saved three cats with oxygen. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire investigators were on scene Wednesday morning after a Tuesday night fire resulted in the death of three dogs in an Aldergrove home. Firefighters saved three cats with oxygen. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Three dogs dead in Aldergrove fire, cats revived by firefighters

Smoke inhalation is the suspected cause of death of three pets

Three dogs perished in an Aldergrove house fire Tuesday, but Langley Township firefighters managed resuscitate three cats that were rescued from the home.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire in the 26400 block of 30A Avenue at about 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 4, said assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson.

The fire was largely confined to one room of the home, and the human residents were not home at the time.

Unfortunately, their pets were.

The firefighters found three dogs and three cats in the building.

They used their pet resuscitation equipment to give oxygen to the cats and revived them, but the dogs unfortunately didn’t make it, Hewitson said.

About 20 firefighters responded to the fire, said Hewitson.

