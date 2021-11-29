Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton

Three people died Friday, Nov. 26, in a fiery truck collision about 6 km west of Princeton on Highway 3.
Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesperson for RCMP BC Highway Patrol, told the Spotlight two tractor trailers collided and caught fire. All of the occupants of those trucks were killed.
A third truck entered the accident scene, he said, however the driver of that vehicle was not seriously injured.
The incident occurred at about 6 a.m., and Highway 3 west was closed for approximately 18 hours.
Halskov said the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but it’s believed that slippery road conditions were a contributing factor.
