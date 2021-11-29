The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. (Paul Anthony - Twitter)

The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. (Paul Anthony - Twitter)

Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton

Icy roads may have contributed to the crash, says BC Highway Patrol

Three people died Friday, Nov. 26, in a fiery truck collision about 6 km west of Princeton on Highway 3.

Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesperson for RCMP BC Highway Patrol, told the Spotlight two tractor trailers collided and caught fire. All of the occupants of those trucks were killed.

A third truck entered the accident scene, he said, however the driver of that vehicle was not seriously injured.

The incident occurred at about 6 a.m., and Highway 3 west was closed for approximately 18 hours.

Halskov said the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but it’s believed that slippery road conditions were a contributing factor.

Related: Woman recounts fatal Highway 3 crash in Princeton

Related: Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dogs trained to comfort nervous people, help kids get COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
White Rock Pride Society discrimination case against Star of Sea now includes 5 intervenors

Just Posted

BC Liberal party leadership candidates in video of a recent debate. (Photo: facebook.com/BCLiberals)
TODAY: Debate in Surrey for BC Liberal party leadership candidates

BNSF crews move along the waterfront tracks in South Surrey, to tackle debris left across the tracks by the recent heavy rains. (Don Pitcairn YouTube video screenshot)
VIDEO: Slide debris closes South Surrey tracks again

Rainstorm will begin on B.C.’s south coast in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, then will hit the Fraser Valley by Tuesday night. (Shane MacKichan photo.)
Environment Canada: 3rd atmospheric river to hit Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver tomorrow

Last week’s rainstorm caused major flooding around some parts of the City of Surrey. (Shane MacKichan file photo)
Rainfall warning ended for Surrey, White Rock