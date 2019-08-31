Five candidates so far have been confirmed as running for Delta in this fall’s federal election: (clockwise from bottom-left) Randy Anderson-Fennell (New Democratic Party), Tanya Corbet (Conservative Party of Canada), Craig DeCraene (Green Party of Canada), Angelina Ireland (People’s Party of Canada) and Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party of Canada). (Photos submitted)

Three Delta all-candidate meetings set for federal elections

Meetings are scheduled for Sept. 28 and 30 in North Delta and Oct. 9 in Ladner

Delta residents will get at least three opportunities this fall to hear candidates in the upcoming federal election speak to the issues of the day.

With the federal election less than two months away, the Delta Residents Association is set to host an all-candidates meeting on Saturday, Sept. 28 at North Delta Evangelical Church (11300 84th Ave.). The meeting will take place at 10 a.m., and questions can be submitted by email to delta.residents@gmail.com.

Next, the Delta Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a pair of all-candidate meetings to “address business and community-related issues.”

The first will take place at North Delta Secondary (11447 82nd Ave.) on Monday, Sept. 30 and the second will take place at the Genesis Theatre in Ladner (Delta Secondary School, 5005 45th Ave.) on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Both meetings will be free to attend and will run from 6 to 8:45 p.m.

Members of the public can submit questions for the candidates by emailing them to events@deltachamber.ca. Written questions will also be accepted from the floor at both meetings.

The federal election is set to take place on Monday, Oct. 21. So far five candidates have announced their intentions to run in Delta.

Former Delta school trustee candidate Randy Anderson-Fennell was officially acclaimed as the NDP’s candidate at a nomination meeting on July 31 at the South Delta Recreation Centre.

READ MORE: Randy Anderson-Fennell acclaimed as NDP candidate in Delta

Former Tsawwassen First Nation councillor Tanya Corbet was confirmed as the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate in late June, and officially kicked off her campaign at the Tsawwassen Springs ballroom on July 4 alongside Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

READ MORE: Tanya Corbet named Conservative candidate for Delta

In May, the Green Party of Canada named former Delta city council hopeful and auto glass installer Craig DeCraene as its candidate in the upcoming federal election.

READ MORE: Craig DeCraene named Green Party candidate for Delta

After initially declaring her intention to seek the Conservative nomination, Ladner accountant Angelina Ireland was announced as the People’s Party of Canada’s candidate in mid-June.

READ MORE: Angelina Ireland to run for People’s Party in Delta

Incumbent Liberal MP Carla Qualtrough, who serves in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as minister of public services and procurement and accessibility, was confirmed as running for re-election back in August 2018 during a Liberal Party event in East Ladner.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Trudeau draws thousands for Delta speech


