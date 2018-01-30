Three charged in 2016 Surrey shooting and ‘targeted’ break-and-enter

Two men and a third person who was a youth at the time face slew of charges, Surrey RCMP say

Surrey RCMP say three people have been charged in connection to a 2016 shooting and “targeted” break-and-enter in Guildford.

The incident occurred on March 22, 2016 in the 10800-block of 143rd Street.

At the scene police said they found a man, who was known to police, that had been shot and suffered “non-life threatening injuries” during a “targeted residential break and enter.”

It was the 14th shooting of 2016 in Surrey.

Investigators identified a possible suspect vehicle seen leaving the area that was later located by Delta Police.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit, with assistance from the Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Service, led the investigation and executed a search warrant on the suspect vehicle.

Police say evidence was located that helped support charge approval against three people.

David Fitzpatrick, 33, and James Poloway, 28, face charges, in addition to a third person who cannot be named as they were a youth at the time.

Fitzpatrick, who is a Surrey resident and Poloway, of no fixed addressed, have both been charged with one count each of of break and enter, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of stolen property.

The unnamed person who was a youth at the time of the incident faces one count each of break and enter, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

All three are in police custody at this time.

“Gun crime is a priority for the Surrey RCMP,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann. “Investigations are often complex and time consuming. Thanks to the investigators’ diligence and support from our partner agencies, several charges have been approved by Crown Counsel that will have a positive impact on public safety.”



