A 12-year-old Langley boy was seriously hurt after his bike was struck by a suspected thief fleeing the owner of stolen tools in Brookswood in October, 2017. Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service

Three charged after high-speed pursuit leaves 12-year-old boy badly hurt

The boy is still recovering from serious injuries he suffered when he was on his bike in late 2017.

Three men face charges after a high-speed chase ended with a 12-year-old cyclist flung from his bike and seriously injured in a quiet Langley suburb in 2017.

David Alfredo Batista, a 54-year-old Langley man, has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Brandon Michael Hoolsema, 29, has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and Brady Marcus Hoolsema, 24, has been charged with dangerous driving.

Police believe the Hoolsema brothers, in two vehicles, were pursuing Batista after a suspected theft of tools from a construction site in south Brookswood. Both Hoolsemas had been working on the construction site.

“The young cyclist who was struck has required several surgeries and still has a long road to full recovery,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The incident began on Oct. 3, 2017, when two men allegedly stole tools from a construction site in the 21100 block of 32nd Avenue in South Brookswood, fleeing in a Mazda Tribute SUV.

Witnesses reported at least one pickup pursuing the Mazda Tribute north through the residential neighbourhood. Area residents reported the vehicles were both traveling at high speeds, estimating up to 100 km/h at times.

The vehicles were heading north on 204th Street when the Tribute ran a stop sign at 40th Avenue and hit the young boy on his bike. The Ford pickup rear-ended the Tribute and both vehicles slammed into a fence. The SUV’s occupants ran off on foot, according to Largy.

One suspect from the Tribute, Batista, was collared by an off-duty police officer jogging in the area. The other was tracked down by a police dog unit in a nearby residential yard.

Charges were recommended against both men shortly after the incident, almost a year and a half ago. The passenger has not been charged, however.

Largy said that anyone who witnesses a theft should call the police, make good notes, and try to record as much information as possible.

Pursuing a suspected thief can turn tragic.

“A car can become a weapon in a very quick turn of events,” Largy said.

READ MORE: Two arrested after 12-year-old hit in high speed chase

Previous story
Langley man commits crime to get into warm jail cell
Next story
Grisly details emerge at serial killer Bruce McArthur’s sentencing hearing

Just Posted

Man, 19, arrested for alleged indecent act near Surrey high school

Arrest in connection with a Jan. 10 alleged indecent act near Sullivan Heights School

City of Surrey proposal to allow 24-7 road construction rejected by council

Council votes against amending noise bylaw to allow overnight projects

North Delta teen crooner to sing at gospel competion

Fifteen-year-old Nick Kluftinger ranks Sinatra and Nat King Cole among his favourite performers

Fitness instructors, trainers in Surrey join union representing city workers

CUPE 402 gains 206 new members following Jan. 25 vote

Surrey retirees plan to fix home after $500K lotto win

‘At first I thought it said $50,000,’ Don Bucholtz recalled

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

Langley man commits crime to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

Most Read