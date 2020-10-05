Three candidates running in Delta North

Three candidates are vying to represent North Delta in the Legislature following the election on Oct. 24.

BC Liberal Jet Sunner and BC Green Neema Manral are set to challenge BC NDP candidate Ravi Kalhon’s bid for a second term as MLA for Delta North.

Residents will get their first opportunity to hear the candidates speak this Tuesday (Oct. 6) at 7 p.m. when Delta’s Organizing Against Racism and Hate Committee hosts an all-candidates meeting billed as “an opportunity for candidates to talk about their own positions, as well as each party’s platform related to systemic issues of racism, hate and other injustices.”

Registration for the free online event can be found at eventbrite.ca/e/oarhs-anti-racism-equity-all-candidates-delta-north-tickets-123734895403. Questions for the candidates can be emailed in advance to deltaoarh@gmail.com.

The Delta Residents Association has tentatively scheduled a Zoom-based all-candidates meeting for Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Details are still to come, but questions for the candidates can be submitted by emailing delta.residents@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 9.

The Delta Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an all-candidates meeting as well, but has yet to announce a date and time.

Advance voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 15 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with general voting on Saturday, Oct. 24. Visit elections.bc.ca/voting/where-to-vote for more information about where and how to cast your ballot.

(Note: the following bios were provided by the candidates themselves or their respective parties.)

Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP)

Website: ravikahlon.bcndp.ca

Facebook: @Ravikahlonbc

Twitter: @KahlonRav

Instagram: @ravikahlonnorthdelta

Ten years ago, Ravi Kahlon and his wife chose North Delta — with its good public schools, access to nature, and reasonable commute to all areas of Metro Vancouver — as the community where they would raise a family.

Ten years later, Ravi’s family couldn’t be happier to have embraced North Delta, and grateful that North Delta has embraced their family, too — electing Ravi as its MLA in 2017.

A two-time Olympian in field hockey for Team Canada and an active community member, Ravi has volunteered on the boards of the Delta Parks and Recreation Commission, the Tapestry Foundation and Men’s High Performance for Field Hockey BC. He’s also an inductee into the Delta Sports Hall of Fame.

As the Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism, Ravi was instrumental in bringing back British Columbia’s Human Rights Commission.

Ravi understands that an MLA’s job is to make your life better. You can be sure that he and John Horgan are always on your side.

Neema Manral (BC Green)

Website: bcgreens.ca/neema_manral

Facebook: @neema.manral.98

Bio to come…

Jet Sunner (BC Liberal)

Website: bcliberals.com/team/jet-sunner

Facebook: @JET.SUNNER

Twitter: @jetsunner

Instagram: @jetsunnerdelta

Jet Sunner is a 28-year law enforcement veteran and a North Delta resident since 2005. He has served in the communities of Surrey, North Vancouver and Richmond and currently commands senior operations for the Richmond RCMP, entailing oversight over four watches and three units.

Jet has a passion for community and mentoring youth. He is the founder of Team Izzat, which is a group of police officers and university students who volunteer their time to connect with young people.

Jet is an active volunteer with the North Delta Minor Hockey Association, has organized 14 community basketball tournaments and provides ongoing mentorship to students at high schools in Surrey and Richmond. Jet also believes in youth becoming involved locally through discussion and has organized various forums where local students present on issues important to them.

Jet is a recipient of the the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Award as well as the Richmond Spirit Award for his dedication to youth engagement. Jet was also recognized in the Vancouver Sun as one of the 50 most influential South Asians in the Lower Mainland.

In his free time, Jet can often be found spending time with this wife and three beautiful children in local parks playing soccer and tennis.



