Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Three arrested after store robbery, pepper-spraying and helicopter pursuit

Trio from Surrey, Abbotsford and Langley arrested in Chilliwack

Three people are facing charges in relation to an incident that began Thursday (Oct. 15) with a store robbery in Abbotsford and ended with their arrest in Chilliwack after they were followed by the RCMP Air One helicopter.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said in a press release that on Oct. 5 at 7:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to a robbery at a store located in the Abbotsford Power Centre at 1335 Sumas Way.

Witnessed indicated that two women had stolen several items from the store and that one of them had bear-sprayed an employee as they were leaving.

Bird said the women were picked up by a man driving a black Mercedes, and they drove away before police arrived.

That vehicle had been reported missing on Sept. 29 from a neighbouring community, Bird said.

She said police then located the Mercedes at a residence on King Road and, as it drove away, it was followed by the Air One helicopter as it headed towards Chilliwack.

ALSO READ: Abbotsford police K9 unit arrests man after pursuit in north Clearbrook neighbourhood

A spike belt was deployed, and the occupants could be seen throwing garbage bags out of the car, which were later found to contain items stolen in the earlier robbery, Bird said.

She said the vehicle drove off the road in the 41900 block of Yale Road in Chilliwack, and two women and a man were arrested. The man was taken to hospital for the treatment of a bite from a police service dog.

Bird said the Abbotsford Police patrol officers and the Air One helicopter were assisted by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit officers and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.

All three suspects remain in police custody.

Robert Leo Jones, 36, of Surrey faces charges of robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, driving while prohibited, resisting arrest and breaching his probation.

Brittany Ulmer-Wightman, 27, of Abbotsford faces charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, fleeing from a peace officer and two counts of breaching her probation.

Kelly Marie Hopwood, 39, of Langley has been charged with one count of robbery.

ALSO READ: Man sentenced for Abbotsford incident in which pepper-sprayed officer shot assailant


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eight provincial candidates go head-to-head on screen in virtual debate

Just Posted

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Three arrested after store robbery, pepper-spraying and helicopter pursuit

Trio from Surrey, Abbotsford and Langley arrested in Chilliwack

Pixabay image
Pandemic cost Surrey 25,000 jobs since February

Surrey Board of Trade’s latest labour market intelligence report released Friday

Delta School District headquarters in Ladner. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Delta student info subject of ‘possible privacy breach’

Secondary students were temporarily granted access to classmates’ personal info via MyEdBC mobile app

Jerry Rollins on the cover of his book, “Enforcer to Entrepreneur: Achieving Hockey Stick Growth in Life, Business and Sports.”
The goon old days: Surrey roots for hockey player who wrote ‘Enforcer to Entrepreneur’

Jerry Rollins grew up in Whalley before making it in the business world of San Diego

A virtual all candidates meeting hosted by the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 15 underlined predictable divisions among local hopefuls on topics such as like dealing with COVID-19 recovery, including providing economic stimuli, ensuring health and elder care, and creating more affordable housing.
Eight provincial candidates go head-to-head on screen in virtual debate

Chamber of Commerce hosts Surrey South and White Rock hopefuls

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

Fraser Health reported that an individual with COVID-19 was at Douglas Park Community School on Oct. 8 and 9, 2020. (Google)
BC Liberals pledge to review back-to-school COVID plan if elected

The Langley Liberal candidate said inconsistency, impacts on staff to be considered

Laurie Throness has resigned from the BC Liberal party for 2020 Provincial Election in the Chilliwack-Kent riding, according to BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on Oct. 15, 2020. He will continue to fight in this election as an Independent candidate.
Ex-Liberal Chilliwack-Kent MLA resumes re-election bid as Independent

Former Liberal MLA resigned from party amid scandalous remarks during meeting

Most Read