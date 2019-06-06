Three accused in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi to appear in court this morning

Charges against Harjot Singh Deo, Inderdeep Kaur Deo and Manjit Kaur Deo were announced last month

The body of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi was found in a burned SUV in South Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017. (File photo)

The three people charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi are to all appear in Surrey Provincial Court this morning.

Dhesi’s body was found in a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey early Aug. 2.

READ MORE: Surrey teenager identified as victim in torched-SUV homicide

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

READ MORE: VIDEO: Third person charged in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

The 19-year-old’s former boyfriend, 21-year-old Harjot Singh Deo, was arrested May 10 and is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Deo’s mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, and sister Inderdeep Kaur Deo, 23, are each charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’

More to come…