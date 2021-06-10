Threatening note at Kent Elementary ‘appears to be prank’: Agassiz RCMP

Police will have increased presence to ensure safety, spokesperson said

Agassiz RCMP are investigating student and parent reports of threatening words against Kent Elementary written on a washroom stall within the school.

Kent Elementary principal Stan Watchorn said the apparent threat was written in pencil in the girls’ washroom on Wednesday (June 9) afternoon. Watchorn confirmed the police are involved and said the school is looking through security footage to narrow down who might have written the note.

“It is concerning,” Watchorn told The Observer. “At this point, we’re taking this as somebody being angry and putting something on a bathroom stall.”

Sgt. Mike Sargent, spokesperson with the Agassiz RCMP, told The Observer that as class is dismissed and the students are gone as of about 4 p.m., no lockdown is required.

“The investigation is ongoing, however, it appears to be a prank at this time,” Sargent said in a brief statement. “CMP are working with the school staff to address the matter to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

Sargent said police will have an increased presence at the school throughout the day on Thursday (June 10).

More to come.

