RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Threatening note at Kent Elementary ‘appears to be prank’: Agassiz RCMP

Police will have increased presence to ensure safety, spokesperson said

Agassiz RCMP are investigating student and parent reports of threatening words against Kent Elementary written on a washroom stall within the school.

Kent Elementary principal Stan Watchorn said the apparent threat was written in pencil in the girls’ washroom on Wednesday (June 9) afternoon. Watchorn confirmed the police are involved and said the school is looking through security footage to narrow down who might have written the note.

“It is concerning,” Watchorn told The Observer. “At this point, we’re taking this as somebody being angry and putting something on a bathroom stall.”

Sgt. Mike Sargent, spokesperson with the Agassiz RCMP, told The Observer that as class is dismissed and the students are gone as of about 4 p.m., no lockdown is required.

“The investigation is ongoing, however, it appears to be a prank at this time,” Sargent said in a brief statement. “CMP are working with the school staff to address the matter to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

Sargent said police will have an increased presence at the school throughout the day on Thursday (June 10).

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening
Next story
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Just Posted

Mounties seized weapons and drugs (inset) after a traffic stop in Cloverdale June 8. (RCMP handout)
RCMP seize drugs, weapons, cash during traffic stop in Cloverdale

Mounties say ‘a bulk quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine has been seized’

Rasoi Fine Indian Cuisine’s food as featured on Surrey Spice Trail, a Discover Surrey project. (submitted photo)
‘Surrey Spice Trail’ showcases flavours of 30+ restaurants, stores and more

Discover Surrey launches new initiative

Surrey RCMP photo
Surrey Mounties seize fake guns, sword, ‘suspected’ fentanyl in Whalley traffic stop

This was during a traffic stop June 4, near 94th Avenue and King George Boulevard

TEASER PHOTO
‘Ghost kitchen’ business with REEF fuels Surrey food truck manufacturer

‘It’s a huge contract for us,’ says Apollo Custom Manufacturing rep

Surrey Bylaw Department is investigating after seven-month-old Odis was mauled to death at Kennedy Park on Monday (June 7, 2021). (Submitted photo)
North Delta family grieving after puppy mauled to death at Surrey park

Surrey Bylaw Department is now investigating

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly says he has no intentions of leaving the Green Party. (House of Commons image)
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Manly, May only remaining Green MPs after Jennica Atwin left for the Liberals over internal disputes

B.C. Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Naramata home June 9, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Major Crimes investigate another murder near Penticton

Police believe all three killings are targeted acts related to drug and gang activities

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Items seized by the anti-gang unit. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows man charged with firearms offences

Anti-gang unit seizes guns in ‘straw purchaser’ investigation

Police monitor protesters at a blockade in the Fairy Creek area of southwestern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, June 9. (Facebook photo)
Arrests continue to mount despite paused old growth logging on southern Vancouver Island

Number of arrests approach 200 in Fairy Creek protests as activists complain about RCMP tactics

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max continues to break records as Friday’s draw reaches $120 million in total prizes

$70-million jackpot plus 50 Maxmillions prize draws up for grabs

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen skates during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Monday, September 28, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ Virtanen responds to sexual assault lawsuit, says relations consensual

The 24-year-old hockey player has been on leave since the allegations surfaced online in April

FILE – Healthcare workers from Women’s College Hospital prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
1st dose of mRNA vaccines stops 65% of COVID infections, protects from variants: B.C. study

Study is not peer-reviewed but looks at infections during B.C.’s spring wave

Most Read