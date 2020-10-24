BC Hydro map showing where power has been knocked out is dotted with over a dozen outages. (BC Hydro map screenshot)

BC Hydro map showing where power has been knocked out is dotted with over a dozen outages. (BC Hydro map screenshot)

Thousands without power in Lower Mainland on election day

One outage in Langley and Surrey is affecting over 4,000 customers

BC Hydro is busy on election day due to over a dozen power outages they are attending to in the Lower Mainland.

One of the largest is affecting 4,447 customers in Langley and Surrey in the area south of 96th ave, east of 176th st, north of 64th ave, and west of 216th st.

South of the Fraser River has been particularly hard hit, as another major outage was affecting 731 customers in Langley this morning in the area west of 208th st, north of 40th ave, east of 198th st., and south of 46a ave.

Maple Ridge also has three outages, the largest of which at Dewdney Trunk and 264 St, is affecting 79 customers.

Hundreds of people are also without power in both Abbotsford, which has seen five outages, and Chilliwack, which has one, affecting over 300 people.

READ MORE:It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

Many of the outages are listed as under investigation by BC Hydro, but it would come as no surprise if blustering winds blowing through the lower mainland, played a major role.

Melanie Hull, a communications advisor with Elections BC, said there were power outages at Peter Ewart Middle School, and Richard Bulpitt Elementary School in Langley East.

“The power has come back on and we didn’t have to close these voting places,” she added.


BCHydro

