This suspected dine-and-dasher pulled gun on Abbotsford restaurant staff

A man suspected of pulling a gun on restaurant staff after he walked out of their business without paying was arrested by Abbotsford police last week.

Abbotsford police were able to locate the man quickly because of the “great description” given to officers by restaurant employees, which included “multiple tattoos on his arms and neck,” said Sgt. Judy Bird, media officer for the Abbotsford Police Department.

Rockie William Gill was arrested on Jan. 17, and charged with fraudulently obtaining accommodations, uttering threats and using an imitation firearm to commit an offence.

Gill has a long criminal history dating back to 2007. Most recently, in Kamloops on Dec. 9, 2019, he was charged with one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000, one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of an identity document without lawful excuse and fraudulently obtaining accommodations.

RELATED: Suspected car thief bean-bagged by Abbotsford police for resisting arrest