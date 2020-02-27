Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

‘This situation is discouraging’: Surrey’s top cop responds to police force approval

Brian Edwards says he respects Surrey’s decision, ‘but that is not to say this is not difficult for us’

Surrey’s top cop says he hopes to be brought into conversations in the coming weeks and months as the City of Surrey moves to a municipal police force.

Assistant Commission Brian Edwards says the “situation is discouraging” following the province’s final approval for the Surrey police force.

READ ALSO: Surrey police will replace RCMP, government confirms

“We respect that every municipality has the right to choose what type of police force they want for their city,” Edwards said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon (Feb. 27).

“But that is not to say this is not difficult for us. Given the nature of the work we do in the community, we are heavily invested in Surrey and its residents. This situation is discouraging for our members who enjoy policing this community and, in particular, for those who live in Surrey and raise their families here.”

Edwards said that while he hasn’t seen the report done by the transition committee, he hopes to “be brought into those conversations.”

“I have not seen the report done by the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee, so I cannot comment on the process ahead, timeline, or policing structure during a transition,” he said. “I hope to be brought into those conversations in the weeks and months ahead so I can ensure the safety of Surrey residents and the wellbeing of members and employees throughout this process.”

READ ALSO: Surrey councillors ‘very disappointed’ as B.C. gives final approval of city police force

Edwards added that “while there is still a long road ahead,’ he wanted to thank the “thousands of local citizens who have shown their support for the great work being done by the Surrey RCMP.”

“There is no denying that we have deep connection with this community, and that is a significant part of what motivates us in our work every day.”


