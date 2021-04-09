Sunset Manor, an assisted living facility in Chilliwack owned by the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack, pictured here in October 2020, had its third COVID-19 outbreak declared on April 9, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Sunset Manor, an assisted living facility in Chilliwack owned by the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack, pictured here in October 2020, had its third COVID-19 outbreak declared on April 9, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

3rd COVID outbreak at care home run by Chilliwack church known for opposing vaccinations

30-bed Sunset Manor owned and operated by Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak for the third time at an assisted living facility run by a church, members of which are well-known to oppose vaccinations on religious grounds.

Fraser Health declared the outbreak at Sunset Manor on Friday (April 9) with three residents and four staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Sunset Manor is an assisted living facility that is owned and operated by Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack.

Residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes or in their rooms.

A family member of one resident of Sunset Manor told The Progress that most care aides and residents are refusing COVID-19 vaccinations for religious reasons.

“Those handful that are vaccinated are locked in their rooms with everyone else.”

The outbreak declared April 9 is the third in six months.

In October, a staff member tested positive at the 30-bed assisted living facility on Broadway Avenue, and then two staff members tested positive in November.

READ MORE: Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Chilliwack assisted living facility

READ MORE: Two Chilliwack staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Sunset Manor

In a statement Friday, Fraser Health said staff are on site working with the facility to implement a number of measures:

• Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care;

• Visitors are restricted throughout the facility;

• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted;

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced;

• Residents, families and staff are being notified;

• Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.”

Many members of the Reformed Congregation churches are well-known to refuse vaccinations.

Several years ago cases of measles turned out at Mount Cheam Christian School, a school connected to the Reformed Congregation of North America.

READ MORE: Chilliwack measles outbreak prompts health warning

“We leave it in (God’s) hands,” Rev. Adriaan Geuze of the church said in an interview with a Vancouver Sun reporter in 2014 after that outbreak. “If it is in his will that somehow we get a contagious disease, like in this case the measles, there are other ways, of course, to avoid this. If (we get sick), he can also heal us from it.”

The Progress asked a Fraser Health spokesperson about vaccinations of employees at Sunset Manor but did not get a response before this story was posted online before 2 p.m. on Friday.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calls for stricter action in B.C. as COVID-19 variants projected to climb
Next story
Police release images of two men suspected of robbing Surrey bank

Just Posted

Scott Wheatley stands with the main Kenyan and Ugandan umpiring crew that he trained at the Nakirebe Complex outside of Kampala in 2020. Wheatley, a member-at-large with Softball B.C. is supporting a recent open letter from the sporting body that calls on the government to reinstate gameplay for kids in organized sports. (Photo: Submitted)
Softball B.C. urges provincial health officer to lift ban on gameplay for kids in organized sports

Sporting body sent open letter to both Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix

A 12-year-old girl was harassed by four boys at Clayton Park April 5. Police say an investigation is underway. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
12-year-old girl harassed at Clayton Park April 5

Girl was surrounded by four boys

Madeline Lauener stands with her family after celebrating her graduation from SFU. (Photo: Submitted)
Tweedy grad awarded scholarship

Madeline Lauener will work toward her master’s at UBC

At the scene of Newton shooting, where an innocent woman was grazed by a bullet. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Gunman serving 22 months for Surrey drive-by where innocent woman was grazed by bullet

The shooting happened in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton, at 3:30 p.m. on July 9, 2017

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Attorney General covers housing, homelessness and justice reform in Surrey Zoom

‘I think it would be really great to hold some sessions in Surrey,’ Eby says of legislative assembly

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed on April 4, according to a statement from police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police name victim following city’s fourth homicide of 2021

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed Sunday in the Downtown Eastside

Sunset Manor, an assisted living facility in Chilliwack owned by the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack, pictured here in October 2020, had its third COVID-19 outbreak declared on April 9, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
3rd COVID outbreak at care home run by Chilliwack church known for opposing vaccinations

30-bed Sunset Manor owned and operated by Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man wears a face mask past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Calls for stricter action in B.C. as COVID-19 variants projected to climb

Jens von Bergmann says the province has taken a ‘wait and see’ approach when early action is needed

Vancouver’s park board general manager issued a new order Friday restricting tents and other temporary structures from being set up in Strathcona Park after April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver park board issues order to restrict tents in Strathcona Park

The order issued Friday restricted tents and other temporary structures from being set up after April 30

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says the players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering and the team still intends to play a 56-game season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks players ‘mostly on the other side’ of COVID outbreak: general manager

The athletes have had a “whole range” of COVID-19 symptoms, said team physician Dr. Jim Bovard, but no one has needed to be hospitalized

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday, April 8 while sitting in a car in Vancouver. (Black Press files)
Man shot in Vancouver while sitting in a parked car: police

The victim is currently in critical condition. Police say no arrests have been made.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case

Charge laid against teacher at Peter Skene Ogden

Most Read