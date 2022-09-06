On Aug. 31, Ryan Watt of Vancouver plead guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, minus time served, for the murder of 20-year-old Michale Bonin. (Hope Standard File Photo)

On Aug. 31, Ryan Watt of Vancouver plead guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, minus time served, for the murder of 20-year-old Michale Bonin. (Hope Standard File Photo)

Third man convicted in the 2017 killing north of Hope

Vancouver man Ryan Watts convicted of manslaughter for the murder of Alberta man Michael Bonin

All three men accused in the death of an Alberta man have been convicted as of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

On Aug. 31, Ryan Watt of Vancouver plead guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, minus time served, for the murder of 20-year-old Michale Bonin. He also received a lifetime firearm prohibition and must submit a sample of his DNA, according to B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson Gordon Comer Watt.

He is the third man, along with Joshua Fleurant of Prince George, and Jared Jorgenson of Dawson Creek, to be convicted.

“This was an intricate case and we’re happy to see these men being held accountable for this horrible crime,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in a media release. “I’m proud of the work of the investigating team and their dedication to bringing justice for Mr. Bonin and his family.”

Bonin’s body was discoverd by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service road north of Hope in April 2017 and IHIT investigations revealed that all parties knew each other.

In January 2018, Watt, Fleurant, and Jorgenson were all arrested and charged with Bonin’s murder, and were accused of killing him and dumping his body on a forest service road off the Coquihalla Highway north of Hope. In May 2021, Flearant was was sentenced to life in prison without no chance for parole for 20 years for second-degree murder. In June of that same year, Jorgenson was sentenced to 252 days in prison with credit for time served.

All three men were known to B.C.’s RCMP. Watt was previously convicted of assault and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Bonin, who was from Rycroft, Alta., and Fleurant were also charged in relation to the same car theft.

murdermurder confession

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey Connect adds 3 more candidates while independent also joins election race
Next story
Liberal cabinet meeting in Vancouver, looks to regroup ahead of fall sitting

Just Posted

Members of the Surrey Beavers rugby association participate in the Cloverdale Terry Fox run in 2019. This year the run will be held Sept. 18. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Terry Fox Run returns to Cloverdale Sunday, Sept. 18

Surrey city hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Connect adds 3 more candidates while independent also joins election race

Renee and Evan Ricard, mother-and-son, stand in front of their home of 10.5 years that is left uninhabitable due to a fire of unknown causes. (Sobia Moman photo)
‘It never leaves you’: White Rock family left picking up the pieces after fire destroys home

Juno-nominated stand-up comedian Charlie Demers will be one of the headliners in this year’s Five Corners Busking and Comedy Festival taking place this Friday and Saturday (Sept. 9 and 10). (Contributed photo)
Five Corners comedy fest returns to White Rock