Third major townhouse project proposed for Clayton neighbourhood near Salish Secondary

A satellite image of 18455 72 Avenue in Clayton. A proposal to build 71 townhome units on the site passed first and second readings on Oct. 1. (Google Maps)

A third townhouse complex bracketing Clayton’s new Salish Secondary school has received an initial nod from city council.

The proposal is to build 71 townhouse units at 18455 72 Avenue, immediately south of Salish Secondary and near the future Clayton Community Centre, which is currently under construction. The development site is located 350 metres south of a proposal to turn four, one-acre residential lots into a 95-unit townhouse development and 350 metres west of a proposal to build 83 townhouses on a three-acre lot.

Both of the nearby development proposals have passed third readings and are awaiting final adoption from council.

The site of the latest proposed townhouse complex is currently a single family home, and it would need to be rezoned from one-acre residential to multiple residential. The 71 townhouse units would be built as 12 three-storey buildings with attached double car garages. Each 1,760 sq. ft. unit would have three bedrooms. The proposed density increase is in line with the West Clayton Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which designates the property as Townhouse Residential.

As well as rezoning, the developers are asking for a development variance permit to allow them to reduce the setbacks along all four lot lines. The applicant has agreed to dedicate the frontage along 184 Street to a city project, which will include a pathway and the eventual widening of 184 Street.

According to the city report, the projected number of students from the development would be 18 for Clayton Elementary and 9 for Salish Secondary.

Of the 42 protected trees on site, 40 would be removed. The developer would plant 67 trees, which is short of the required 2-to-1 replanting ratio required by city bylaws. A fee of $6,400, to be contributed to the Green City Fund, would be required to make up for the shortfall.

The application passed first and second readings at city council’s land use meeting on Monday, Oct. 1. A public hearing has been set for Monday, Nov. 19.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter