Thieving gun-toting Santa breaks into Princeton restaurant, makes icing sugar sandwich

The suspect allegedly made a sandwich of icing sugar and ham

A man wearing a Santa hat and toting a gun was caught on video breaking into the Vermilion Fork Restaurant in Princeton B.C. November 28.

In addition to stealing thousands of dollars of equipment, the suspect “took the time to stop and make himself a sandwich,” said RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes.

According to restaurant owner Sean McHaffie the thief made his snack from ham and icing sugar.

Hughes said police have identified two suspects in the incident, but as of Monday they remained at large.

The pair smashed in a window, stole liquor, point of sale machines, an iPad and computer and safes.

One man in the video was clearly carrying a rifle or a shot gun, Hughes added.

“Police would like to remind people to call us, and not confront [a suspect] themselves. It’s rare that someone would have a firearm but it’s not rare that they would have some kind of weapon,” he said.

“At the end of the day it’s just stuff and we don’t want people getting hurt over it.”

The iPad was recovered in Keremeos by RCMP.

