Thief notes PIN then steals credit card from Delta senior

The incident happened in the area of Tsawwassen Commons on July 9

The recent theft of a credit card from a senior in Tsawwassen has prompted a warning from Delta police to be cautious when entering bank or credit card personal identification numbers (PINs) while out shopping.

According to a DPD press release, the senior was shopping at Tsawwassen Commons on July 9 when, unbeknownst to her, she was followed by a woman who was apparently able to observe her entering her PIN code when she paid for her purchases at a store in the area.

After she left the store, the senior was approached by the woman who held out a $10 bill and asked if the senior had dropped it. The woman was quite insistent that the senior check her wallet, and became quite close to the senior during this process, which made the senior uncomfortable.

When the senior returned home she checked her wallet and realized her credit card was missing. She contacted her credit card company who informed her that a cash withdrawal for nearly $2,000 had just been made. The card was then cancelled and the senior contacted the Delta Police Department.

“The key takeaway we want to share is to make sure that you hide your PIN code from everyone, whenever you enter it,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

As this senior was apparently targeted, Leykauf asked that people share this information with the seniors in their lives.

Both the credit card company and police are investigating this incident.

