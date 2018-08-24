Thief nabbed in North Delta, despite not falling for bait bike

Delta’s bait bike program started this summer

A bike thief is facing charges, despite not falling for Delta’s bait bike program.

According to a DPD press release, a Delta police patrol support team put out a bait bike on Aug. 16. While officers waited for someone to take the bait, they noticed a man enter a nearby backyard and leave — with another bike.

“While this wasn’t the outcome they were planning for, officers quickly switched ‘gears’ to deal with the situation that they were now faced with,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in the press release.

Police followed the man to a nearby home and eventually recovered the stolen bike. It was returned to the owner before she had a chance to report it.

Delta’s Dennis Corrigan, 33, has been charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation.

The bait bike program started earlier this summer.

Leykauf said that although it’s still early in the program, “we’d like to use this opportunity to let would-be thieves know — any bike you steal could be a bait bike that will lead police directly to you.”


