Thief locks self in back of van he’s trying to steal in Abbotsford

Police were called after neighbours reported van ‘shaking violently’

A would-be car thief found himself trapped in two different vehicles recently – first, the back of the van he attempted to steal, then an Abbotsford police cruiser.

In a tweet this morning, police say a 38-year-old man was arrested after he locked himself in the back of a stolen van. The vehicle had a metal wall separating the driving compartment to the rear of the van, and the man found himself in the latter area.

Police were tipped off by neighbours on an east Abbotsford street, who called at 2 a.m. early on Wednesday morning to report the van shaking violently.

When officers showed up, they moved the man from the back of the van to the rear of a police cruiser.

The man, who due to this incident breached a curfew on a different charge, is facing a possession of stolen property charge and was expected to make a court appearance today.

Previous story
$500K can buy you a lot or a little space in Canada: report
Next story
First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Just Posted

70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock

City staff are investigating

Live music lineup announced for upcoming Clover Valley Beer Festival

The August 11th festival will feature 40 breweries and cider mills, live music and more

Mysterious white substance in North Delta creek likely paint, city says

The substance did not appear to be toxic and was cleaned up on July 10

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ sets up to film in sunny Cloverdale downtown

Cloverdale (a.k.a. Greendale) is ready for its close up

South Surrey nursery application referred back to staff

City staff had recommended council decline rezoning request

VIDEO: Free summer concerts launched at Surrey Civic Plaza

Eight-show series features performances Tuesday evenings, plus lunchtime dates Mondays

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Credit, debit card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines: Transit Police

Transit Police said three machines were found in stations along the Canada Line

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Most Read