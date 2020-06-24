‘They lost everything’: Fundraiser for Surrey family of seven after fire destroys house

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Surrey on Tuesday (June 23), at the corner of 103rd Avenue and 143rd Street. (Contributed photo: Rick Chapman)

An online fundraiser has been launched to help a Surrey family whose home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday (June 23).

“They lost everything,” says friend Selina Rasmussen, who organized the “Gilmer Residents House Fire” page on gofundme.com.

The family of seven’s garage blew up, causing the house to burst into flames so quickly that people didn’t have time to put shoes on their feet, Rasmussen says.

“My friend has two young children, one of which is a baby, and has been through more than just this brutal fire,” Rasmussen adds. “Just last month her and her baby were in a severe car accident and were lucky to have survived. Her vehicle was completely burned to the ground following the crash, just like her home now is.

“The poor girl has lost everything and so has everyone else in the household. Any little thing helps, and we know how much they are all loved so we decided to make this fundraiser to see what we can pull together to help her and the family back onto their feet.”

The early-afternoon fire quickly ripped through the two-storey house, at the corner of 103rd Avenue and 143rd Street. The two-alarm blaze brought close to 20 firefighters to the scene.

Neighbour Andy Baryer “heard a loud bang” before the house went up in flames. He posted video of the fire to Twitter.

A Black Press Media freelancer said all occupants were able to get out safely, and at least one woman was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Joel Righter notified the Now-Leader about drone video footage of the house as smoke continued to rise from the structure.

As of Wednesday morning (June 24), Rasmussen’s online fundraiser had raised $2,515 of its $5,000 goal, with 27 donors chipping in.



