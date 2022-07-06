These were the 10 worst crash sites in Surrey in 2021

ICBC has released its latest data on the worst crash sites in the province. And in Surrey, the Port Mann Bridge topped the list. Pictured is a crash on the Port Mann Bridge on Sept. 17, 2021. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

In 2021 (and between 2017 and 2021), the Port Mann Bridge had the most crashes reported to ICBC. In 2021, there were 225 crashes reported on the bridge and 1,021 between 2017 and 2021.

It was followed by 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard and the turning lane with 195 crashes in 2021.

Then it was the 152 Street on- and off-ramps onto Highway 1 and the Port Mann Bridge, with 164 crashes.

That was followed by 131 crashes at 152 Street and Highway 10.

Next was 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard and the turning lanes, with 124 crashes in 2021.

At 152 Street and 64 Avenue, there were 118 crashes.

It was followed by Highway 10 and King George Boulevard and the turning lanes, with 114 crashes.

Then at 120 Street (Scott Road) and 72 Avenue, there were 110 crashes in 2021.

In the city’s north end, King George Boulevard at 128 Street/Bridgeview Drive had a reported 109 crashes.

And in tenth spot was in Cloverdale at Fraser Highway and 176 Street/Highway 15 and Harvie Road with 108 reported crashes.

The data from ICBC includes crashes that result in injury or fatality, as well as crashes that result in material damage but no fatality or injury.

When it comes to the site with the most crashes resulting in injuries or fatalities, 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard topped the list with 104 crashes in 2021.

