These 3 Surrey road corridors need a fix, says survey of Surrey Board of Trade members

A survey of Surrey Board of Trade members calls for “bold change” to increase transportation choices, reduce injuries and deaths and “help avert the worst impacts of climate change.”

The organization’s 7th annual Road Survey indicates “massive” transportation improvements are needed in Surrey to appease business operators.

Around 10 percent of SBOT’s 6,000 members — or close to 600 people — responded to this year’s survey, the results revealed Tuesday, Jan. 31 in a 52-page report posted to businessinsurrey.com, along with an executive summary.

The “top 3 choices for corridors to be improved” are the 152 Street overpass of Highway 99 (should “widen to 4 lanes with transit, walking and cycling facilities”), 80 Avenue in Newton (“widen to 4 lanes with walking and cycling facilities from 132 Street to King George Boulevard”) and 64 Avenue in Cloverdale (“widen to 4 lanes with walking and cycling facilities from 177 Street to 184 Street”).

Work to widen 80 Avenue is already planned. In December, Surrey council voted to award a contract of more than $10 million to B&B Heavy Civil Construction Ltd. for the widening, from Scott Road to 128 Street. “After this phase, the final segment to be widened on 80 Avenue will be from 132 Street to King George Boulevard,” a report noted.

Since last year’s Road Survey, the City of Surrey has completed many of the road-corridor projects SBOT members identified as top priorities, the report notes. Those projects include 140 Street widening between 88 Avenue and 90 Avenue, Fraser Highway widening between 140 Street and 148 Street, 32 Avenue widening between 160 Street and 162 Street, cycling upgrades in City Centre and Fleetwood, and more accessible crosswalks throughout the city.

Over 36 per cent of survey respondents identified as employers, the summary says, and 57.3 per cent live and work in Surrey.

More than 78 per cent of those surveyed drove their own vehicle to work, down from the 92 per cent in 2021.

As well, 73.4 per cent stated that Surrey should have new/increased bus service to neighbourhoods not served by transit.

“Planning of all major infrastructure projects must anticipate needs and result in infrastructure construction well in advance of increased demand, not long after the capacity is exceeded,” the summary emphasizes.

Also, the report urges all levels of government to work together “to develop an inter-regional transit/transportation plan for the South Fraser economic region, one that would not be subject to political interference but based on best transportation practice.”

