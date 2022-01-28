There’s free and low-cost counselling for Surrey residents

49 B.C. agencies receive more funds to provide community counselling services as part of $4.2M government investment, 2 in Surrey 1 in Delta

Surrey residents can benefit from free and low-cost counselling services after the provincial government extended funding for two local agencies.

Moving Forward Family Services Society and DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society are two of 49 B.C. agencies to receive more funding to provide community counselling services as part of a $4.2 million government investment.

Harry Bains, NDP MLA for Surrey-Newton, said given the challenges presented by the pandemic over the past two years and counting, “access to counselling has become even more crucial to the mental health of folks across Surrey.”

Across Scott Road, Deltassist Family $ Community Services Society is also among the 49 agencies receiving more funding under this program to provide free low-cost counselling services.

Ravi Kahlon, NDP MLA for Delta North, noted that accessible support for mental health is “essential for people’s continued resilience through the pandemic.

“During this time,” he said, “it’s important to take care of your mental health, and reach out for help when you need it.”

