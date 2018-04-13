Harmony ‏ @Coffee_Baileys

The never-ending winter story in Edmonton

Edmonton reportedly broke a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or below 0 C

Friday the 13th brings images of horror and misfortune, which is exactly what residents in Edmonton are experiencing.

The Alberta city woke up to snow and below freezing temperatures Friday morning.

Edmonton reportedly broke a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or below 0 C. Thursday night was Alberta’s capital’s 167th consecutive day of overnight lows below freezing — from October 29, 2017 to April 13, 2018.

Residents of the city have had just about enough of the cold and snow with many taking to social media demanding spring — it is April after all.

Environment Canada is calling for more snow starting Sunday night which could continue into Tuesday — probably something Edmontonians are tired of hearing.

Most Read