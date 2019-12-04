The Cloverdale Reporter’s top-five stories from November

A look back at some stories that were popular

Second World War Veteran Reginald Wise, 95, lays the first of two wreaths at the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Here are the Cloverdale Reporter’s five most-read stories from November, 2019.

1. Surrey veteran talks about the emotional side of war

There are two types of war stories, says Reginald Wise: the physical and the emotional.

Everyone loves the physical, he says, soldiers storming a beach, racing to save a bridge, or fighting to take out a machine gun nest: war stories offer tales of the courageous overcoming great odds to achieve a seemingly insurmountable goal.

READ MORE >>>>

2. 101-year-old Langley soldier receives service medals three-quarters of a century after World War II

It took 74 years, but John Andrew “Dutch” McLellan finally received his World War II medals.

McLellan was awarded his hardware at a ceremony Oct. 23 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Cloverdale.

READ MORE >>>>

3. Widow fighting to keep RCMP in Surrey

Darlene Bennett supports keeping the RCMP in Surrey.

“A change in uniform will not make any difference” in crime rates, she told the Cloverdale Reporter.

READ MORE >>>>

4. Lord Tweedsmuir to play in varsity AAA B.C. high school football provincial championship

It’s been a good week for the football teams at Lord Tweedsmuir.

On Nov. 21, the junior varsity Panthers booked their place in the provincial title game with a big win over Vancouver College. Two days later the varsity team punched their ticket the provincial championship with a big win over the Notre Dame Jugglers.

READ MORE >>>>

5. Rugby lights up the night at Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Park for the first time

It was a night of firsts at Sullivan Heights Park Nov. 22.

The Surrey Beavers squared off against the Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans in the first ever night game at Sullivan Heights. It was also the Beavers’ first game against TWU. And it is also TWU’s inaugural season for mens’ 15-aside rugby.

READ MORE >>>>



