The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

The province is looking for feedback from drivers about their experience on B.C. highways in the hopes to improve travel for everyone.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has launched the 2019 annual ‘Customer Satisfaction Survey’ which has been conducted for the last 16 years to gain information on road conditions, transportation projects, DriveBC highway information, commercial vehicle safety and enforcement.

READ MORE: Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

The survey also invites members of the public to share their experiences of how they were treated by employees, the response times to questions and concerns, and their general satisfaction levels with services.

The survey is available online and will be offered in-person at some locations, including select rest areas, inland ferry terminals and public places along B.C. highways. The survey will be available until Sept. 3, 2019.

READ MORE: Westside Road improving, but still among worst roads in province

The data collected will be analyzed to gain perspective on how the ministry is doing in specific service and geographic areas and to assist staff on how to improve these services throughout the province.

All information given in the survey will be kept confidential.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.
Next story
Surrey man loses appeal after stabbing person who called him a ‘goof’

Just Posted

Surrey man loses appeal after stabbing person who called him a ‘goof’

Jason Curtiss Billing claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a Richmond man six times

PHOTOS: Prism kicks off 2019 summer series Concerts For the Pier at White Rock beach

Large and enthusiastic crowd turned out to hear iconic Canadian rockers perform

Here are the four movies shown ‘Under the Stars’ at Surrey’s Holland Park in August

The BIA-planned ‘MUTS’ series has been drawing crowds since 2005

North Delta teen put ‘mental health before hockey,’ now plans return to game

WHL forward Ilijah Colina says depression ‘felt paralyzing’ before he left Prince George team

Candles may be ‘contributing factor’ to Surrey house fire: RCMP

Fire department says ‘somewhere between 7 and 10 people’ were in the house at the time

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

Most Read