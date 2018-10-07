Surrey courthouse. (Undated Google street view image.)

The B.C. government appoints four new judges to Surrey courthouse

Judges to help with ‘increased workload’ from courthouse expansion

The provincial government is appointing four new judges to the Surrey courthouse.

The four new provincial court judges, according to a news release from the government, is to provide support “for an increased workload arising from the $33.5-million Surrey courthouse expansion.”

RELATED: Surrey’s courthouse to undergo $24.3-million expansion by 2017

RELATED: Surrey courthouse construction, renovations aim to shorten wait times

The new judges are: Jennifer Lopes, effective Oct. 22; David Albert, effective Oct. 25; Georgia Docolas, effective Oct. 25; and Craig Sicotte, effective Oct. 29.

Lopes, according to the news release, received a juris doctor from UBC and was called to the bar in 1999.

“She has spent a majority of her career as an advocate in the courtroom working with clients from ethnically diverse backgrounds and people with mental health and addiction issues. She has worked as Crown counsel in a variety of roles including trial prosecutor and as an early resolution/arraignment prosecutor. She regularly appears in the provincial and supreme courts of British Columbia and has made submissions before the Senate of Canada.”

Albert received a bachelor of laws from the University of Victoria (UVic) and was called to the bar in 1994, reads the release.

“He started his career specializing in Aboriginal law, working extensively with the Squamish Nation where he focused on criminal law, family law and civil litigation. From there he worked in Surrey as a federal prosecutor. He established his own law firm doing legal aid, duty counsel, drug-related and impaired driving defence work. Albert appears regularly in provincial court and Supreme Court and has appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada three times.”

Docolas, according to the release, received a bachelor of laws from UVic and was called to the bar in 1992.

“She started her career with Altman Kahn Zack, focusing on federal work. She later became a Crown prosecutor in both the provincial and Supreme courts. She went on to open her own defence practice and has since been working regularly on major crime files.”

Sicotte received a bachelor of laws from UVic and was called to the bar in 1991, according to the release.

“He began his law career as a junior on serious crime files at Bull, Housser & Tupper before starting his own practice in Surrey. For the past 18 years, he has focused on criminal law with clients from diverse ethnic backgrounds. In addition to his practice, Sicotte established and managed legal aid offices in Surrey, Langley and New Westminster.”

The release states that in order to appoint new judges, interested lawyers need to apply and then the Judicial Council of B.C. reviews the candidates.

The council then recommends potential judges to the attorney general, with the final appointment made through a cabinet order-in-council.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Man arrested after allegedly setting fire inside North Delta Public Safety Building

Just Posted

The B.C. government appoints four new judges to Surrey courthouse

Judges to help with ‘increased workload’ from courthouse expansion

Surrey Basket Brigade puts together 85 Thanksgiving baskets for those in need

Each basket costs about $50: co-ordinator

Man arrested after allegedly setting fire inside North Delta Public Safety Building

The fire caused smoke and water damage to the lobby and it is now closed to the public

Retired Surrey nurse receives lifetime achievement award

Lynne Palmer started antepartum program in Fraser Health

Proudly Surrey releases donor list

Slate ‘challenges’ others to do the same

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

After Irish star taps out, chaos ensues

Pettersson sparkles again but Canucks fall 7-4 to Flames

Super rookie not enough to lift Vancouver past Calgary

B.C. Lions keep CFL playoff hopes alive, dump Argos 26-23

Win evens B.C.’s record at 7-7

26 squatters at B.C. elementary school arrested

RCMP teams moved in on Nanaimo’s Rutherford school Saturday morning

B.C. RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in the Shuswap

Search warrant reveals grow operation in Malakwa, near Sicamous

Senate OKs Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Senate voted 50 to 48 in favour.

3 hand grenades brought to B.C. police station, cause evacuation

The person, who Richmond RCMP suspect did not have any malicious intent, brought the pre-WWII era hand grenades to the Steveston police station.

Vancity online banking remains down for 3rd day

Credit union has ruled out hacking and data breaches as reasons for outage but cause still unknown

Most Read