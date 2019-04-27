That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Victoria firefighters were dealt a rather cliche task when they were called to rescue a cat from a tree on Friday. Turns out, however, the cat was no small kitten – instead a full-grown cougar.

The cougar was first spotted in the Gorge-Burnside neighbourhood that afternoon, after being reported near a local long-term residential care facility earlier in the day.

At the time, Victoria Police cautioned people to avoid the neighbourhood as B.C. Conservation Officer Services members searched the area.

Officers, with the help of dogs, were able to track the animal and chase it up a tree. Conservation officers then tranquilized the big cat before fire crews were able to position a ladder and bring it back to ground level.

According to the local conservation officers, the cougar was in good health and will be relocated back into the wilderness.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger died of head injuries, death certificate says
Next story
High winds up to 80 km/h forecast in Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

BC Ferries seeing delays, cancelling sailings due to mechanical and IT issues

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

One dead following shooting: Surrey RCMP

Police say they haven’t determined yet if the incident is gang related

Surrey students win gold at B.C. skills competitions, head to nationals

Five other students also won silver, bronze medals

Surrey feud over dwelling rights back in the courts

The City of Surrey, Fraser Health Authority and B.C. Human Rights Tribunal pulled into the mix

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary

Emergency procedures were enacted at Seaquam and a nearby elementary after reports of a shot in the area

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

High winds up to 80 km/h forecast in Metro Vancouver

More than 1,400 customers without power in Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries sailings cancelled

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

VIDEO: Giants defeat Chiefs in Game 5, advancing to WHL finals

Vancouver’s major junior hockey franchise took Spokane four games to win the Western Conference title

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

Most Read