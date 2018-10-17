Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Toronto Mayor John Tory are seen during a news conference at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities meetings in Ottawa on January 20, 2017. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is the target of test legal case that could prompt politicians all across the country to reconsider their use of social media. Three city residents are seeking a court order declaring that Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them from his Twitter feed. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is the target of a test legal case that could prompt politicians all across the country to reconsider their use of social media.

Three city residents are seeking a court order declaring that Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them from his Twitter feed.

Paul Champ, the lawyer representing the trio, says Watson uses his Twitter account to communicate with Ottawans about municipal issues and it is, therefore, profoundly undemocratic for him to prevent certain residents from seeing his tweets or commenting on them.

Watson says it’s his personal Twitter account and he has the right to block those who regularly attack and harass him.

The three individuals challenging Watson are lawyer Emilie Taman, a twice-failed candidate for the NDP, postal worker union representative James Hutt and Dylan Penner, media officer for the Council of Canadians.

Champ says the three have always been civil in their comments but appear to have been blocked simply because they disagree with Watson.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store
Next story
PHOTOS: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Just Posted

Surrey’s advance polling numbers doubled

This year 22,185 advance ballots were cast compared to 11,747 in the 2014 civic election

Surrey man injured in Vancouver Island racetrack accident meets, holds son for first time

Kayden was born the day after Jonathan was crushed by car at speedway

PHOTOS: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Rugby jerseys worn, washed and auctioned in Surrey following special day of games

Beavers’ annual Ruck for The Cure fundraiser for cancer society held at Sullivan Heights Park

South Surrey pair join ‘Operation Rainbow’ on medical trip to India

Gary Hanney, Mandy Hadikin among group aiming to help youth in need

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

MCFD, FPSSS restricts caregivers from smoking, growing cannabis around children-in-care

Ministry restricts cannabis use for caregivers, stating it may “pose a risk to children and youth.”

Cheaper strains sell out within minutes on online BC Cannabis Store

Province says new strains will become available in the coming months

Only 40% of B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available: report

Researchers found buyers frustrated at the lack of options

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

After 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ Big Bird puppeteer retiring

The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Most Read