Tesla and SUV drivers likely saw Surrey shooting suspect

Mounties are anxious to speak to specific witnesses to Saturday’s brazen shooting in Clayton Heights

Police were on the scene of a shooting in the Clayton area Saturday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Mounties are hunting for some very specific witnesses to Saturday’s fatal shooting at a gas station near the Langley-Surrey border.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are asking for the public help to identify the drivers and occupants of two vehicles – a white SUV (possibly a Honda) and a white Tesla sedan – that drove by the suspect shooter at around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

The shooting took place at the Mobil gas bar in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway.

On Monday, IHIT released video surveillance footage showing a black figure, believed to be the shooter, walking northbound across Fraser Highway near 188th Street before running back a short time after, said IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang.

The shooter is believed to have gotten into a silver sedan that left the area northbound on 188th Street past 70th Avenue.

RELATED: ‘Targeted hit’ leaves man dead at Surrey gas station, police appeal for witnesses

As a result of the public appeal, further information has come in to IHIT and several leads have been generated, he explained.

Investigators are specifically looking to speak with the occupants of a white SUV and a white Tesla sedan, hoping they may have important dash cam video.

“Two vehicles seen passing the suspect shooter may be holding incredibly valuable information,” Jang of IHIT.

“All efforts are being made to identify the occupants of the two vehicles and once again, the community is in a position to significantly assist IHIT in advancing a murder investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.