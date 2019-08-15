North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex being built on 110th Avenue in Surrey, south of Scott Road SkyTrain station.

Tentative opening date set for new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex

Three-rink facility being built just south of Scott Road SkyTrain station

The new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex could open as early as Sept. 3.

Construction of the building is on schedule and “it’s all coming together and looking good,” according to Laurie Cavan, Surrey’s general manager of Parks, Recreation & Culture.

Lark Group is building the three-rink facility at 12780 110th Ave., south of Scott Road SkyTrain station.

“We don’t have occupancy (permits) yet, and they’re still finalizing interior construction details and things of that nature,” Cavan explained.

“We’re looking at user groups getting into the facility on Sept. 3, if everything goes as planned over the next couple of weeks,” she said.

A tentative date for the facility’s first public skating session is Sept. 30. “The first ice will be installed this Friday (Aug. 16),” Cavan added.

A grand-opening event for the $52-million facility will be held later in the fall, she said.

The end is near for North Surrey rec centre, meaning programs will move to other facilities within 4km.

Come September, the opening of North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex will mean the end of ice at the two rinks at North Surrey Recreation Centre. However, Cavan said the Central City-area facility will continue to offer aquatic and fitness programming in months ahead.

Last spring, a report to Surrey city council indicated that North Surrey Recreation Centre will be entirely decommissioned by year’s end, with demolition not far behind.

The aging structure, first built in 1965 and renovated several times since then, would make way for a mixed-use “Centre Block” development that would radically change the look of the area, just west of Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

Once the rec centre is closed up for good, those who use the facility would be directed to programs and services within a four-kilometre radius of the site, according to the council report.

Inside North Surrey's new three-rink arena – and the view from the roof, too.

New arena, more ice in Surrey – but will it be enough for everyone?

Net gain of one ice sheet in Surrey means realignment, 'new opportunities' and growth: report

'New jerseys, new building, new start' for Surrey Knights as two-win season ends

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island
'Massive' drug seizure in South Surrey linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict

