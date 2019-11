An eleventh hour deal has averted a full-scale bus strike in Metro Vancouver.

The tentative deal, reached between Unifor and the Coast Mountain Bus Company just past midnight Wednesday, ends a 26-day strike by workers who had planned to walk off the job completely for three days this week.

The deal must still be ratified by Unifor members.

