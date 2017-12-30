Tens of thousands still without power after British Columbia ice storms

Mission and Abbotsford were the hardest hit communities after two ice storms slammed the region

The storm alerts may be over, but tens of thousands of people in the Fraser Valley are still without electricity.

BC Hydro says Mission and Abbotsford were the hardest hit communities after two ice storms slammed the region on Thursday and Friday, bringing down tree branches and power lines.

In Mission, a few neighbourhoods had to evacuate their homes due to potential safety hazards.

WATCH: Icicle forms on DriveBC cam showing just how cold it is

READ MORE: Fraser Valley warned of incoming winter storm

More than 100,000 people were initially affected by the outages beginning early Friday morning — 36,000 of whom had not had power restored by Saturday morning.

BC Hydro says crews — including some who were brought in from Vancouver Island and the Interior — are working to restore power, but “difficult and dangerous conditions” such as icy roads, poor visibility and falling trees have made the effort more challenging.

Officials are reminding people to keep their distance – about 10 metres away – and call 911 should they see a downed power line.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fraser Highway closed through Langley

Just Posted

Resident has a new perspective on the comforts of life in Surrey

David Moerman, 28, designed company to help fund water wells in developing countries

Tens of thousands still without power after British Columbia ice storms

Mission and Abbotsford were the hardest hit communities after two ice storms slammed the region

Surrey woman asks B.C. Supreme Court to halt city’s Hawthorne Road project

Petition filed in court Friday says controversial plan violates Species at Risk Act and Wildlife Act

Update: Counterflow pulled from Massey tunnel

This is the second day where a southbound counterflow lane caused north bound delays

Freezing rain warning in effect for Surrey, Langley

Residents, travellers warned to keep a lookout for ‘adverse’ weather conditions

VIDEO: Icicle forming on DriveBC cam shows just how cold it is

Winter storm spreading across Lower Mainland, Environment Canada says

Plea for used Christmas trees by Langley animal rehab centre gets generous response

Critter Care had all it needed in less than a day

VIDEO: Fraser Highway closed through Langley

Winter storm downs power lines

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Dynamite debuts in Cloverdale

Final All Star Wrestling show of 2017 happens Dec. 29 inside Alice McKay building

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Most Read